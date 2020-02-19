Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan may not have ventured into Hindi cinema yet, but she remains in the spotlight due to her pictures and stunning fashion statements. Suhana’s pictures become viral as soon as they are shared on social media.

And as expected, a recent photo of her featuring her sporting mehendi (henna) on her hands has been doing the rounds on the internet.

This picture was shared by one of her fan pages on social media. Suhana can be seen posing in a swimming pool. In this photo, Suhana has mehndi on her hands and glasses in her hair. Fans are very fond of this style of her. Not only this, Suhana also opted for a red shade on her lips.

In this latest photo, Suhana can be seen in a black off-shoulder rib knit t-shirt. Contrary to her usual poses, this time Suhana’s adorable smile has dragged her into the spotlight.

Notably, Suhana is currently studying in New York University. She starred in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, co-starring Robin Gonella. Her performance in this love themed film was lauded by fans on social media.