Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often stays in the news for her social media posts.

It is no more a secret that Suhana will step into the Hindi film industry sooner than later. But prior to that she made her debut in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

The film is out now which reveals her acting talent and at the same time also gives fans a glimpse of what she would bring to the table.

In the 10 minute video, Suhana essays the role of Sandy, a young adult who is looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her parents. The short film sees just two characters, she and her friend (Robin Gonella), driving to a hotel and realising that their relationship has hit a dead-end.

Earlier, pictures from the sets of the short film also appeared online where Suhana was seen shooting inside a car which was surrounded by a green screen. Another picture, shared by one of her fan clubs, showed Suhana framed for a shot on the screen of a camera.

Suhana completed her graduation from Ardingly College and is currently studying at New York University and her brother Aryan is studying filmmaking in California.

Shah Rukh in an interview said, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying.”