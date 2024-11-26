Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday declined IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan’s application seeking an extension of child care leave (CCL) for a further six months.

She has been asked to join as the special secretary to the Finance department from Wednesday.

In a letter to Karthikeyan, Additional Secretary Manoj Kumar Mohanty said, “After careful consideration, your leave application for extension of child care leave for a further period of six months is not acceded. Therefore you are requested to join office November 27.” Notably, Karthikeyan has been on leave since May 31, 2024.

PNN