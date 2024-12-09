Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar is all set to file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee, a party leader said.

Kumar’s name was formally announced by the BJP’s Central Election Committee Monday. He is likely to file nomination papers later on the day, the party leader said.

Kumar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership in September as a BJD MP and later joined the BJP. The seat vacated by him was lying vacant and the Election Commission of India November 26 had announced by-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats including one from Odisha.

December 10 is the last date for filing of nominations while voting is scheduled to be held December 20, if necessary, a notification said.

Kumar is all set to get elected to the Upper House of the Parliament keeping in view the strength of the BJP in Odisha Assembly. The BJP has 78 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly followed by 51 MLAs of BJD, 14 members of Congress, three Independents and one CPI(M) member.

“As the by-poll will be held for only one post, the BJP candidate will be the winner,” said an official at the Parliamentary Affairs department.

Senior Kudumi community leader from Mayurbhanj district Mamata Mohanta had also resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as BJD and then joined the BJP. She was subsequently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member.

With the resignation of two BJD MPs from the Rajya Sabha, the number of members of the regional party in the Upper House of the Parliament has come down to seven.

