Amritsar: A day after the Sikh clergy pronounced the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader Tuesday performed the duty of a ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple here.

Holding a spear in one hand, Badal, in blue ‘sewadar’ clothes, was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in his wheelchair, serving his punishment. He has a fractured leg.

Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was also in a wheelchair because of his age, underwent the same punishment, while former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia washed utensils.

Small boards hung around Badal’s and Dhindsa’s necks, acknowledging their “misdeeds”. Both leaders served as ‘sewadar’ for one hour.

Pronouncing the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for Badal and other leaders for the “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed the senior Akali leader to serve as a ‘sewadar’, and wash dishes and clean shoes at the Golden Temple.

Before the pronouncement of the edict, Sukhbir Badal admitted his mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD’s rule in Punjab.

The punishment came nearly three months after Sukhbir Badal was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had also directed Akali leaders Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabria, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and Gulzar Singh Ranike to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple from 12 noon to 1 pm on December 3, and then clean utensils at the community kitchen after taking a bath.

They would also listen to ‘kirtan’ for one hour, the Jathedar had said.

Other Akali leaders, including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Bikram Singh Majithia, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Charanjit Singh Atwal and Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, were told to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple for one hour.

They were also directed to clean utensils at nearby gurdwaras.

