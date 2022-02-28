Jajpur: The under-construction mega piped water project2 in Sukinda mines area has major faults. The project is being funded from Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC).

The entry bridge of the pump house of the project has not been constructed as per the structural design. The project is being constructed by Nagarjun Construction Company.

The chief engineer-2 of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had directed the company authorities for reconstruction of the entry gate, February 24, 2022.

It was stated that the fault in construction may pose threats to the project in future. There is instance of irregularities during the conduction of the project-1 by this construction company.

It was alleged that the construction company with motives of profit has indulged in such faulty construction.

Under OMBADC, as many as 20 mega piped water projects are being constructed in mining-affected areas of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj with funds to the tune of Rs 4,831 crore.

Four private companies of southern India have been awarded the project works. Locals have alleged that the state government has been utilising this fund at their will without consulting with the locals and civil societies in the areas.

Nagarjun Construction Company (NCC) has been awarded the work of Sukinda project-1 at a cost of Rs 54.81 crore and the Sukinda project2 at a cost of Rs 101.24 crore.

In July, 2019, the superintending engineer of the RWSS dept had inspected the project-1 and found that the trench did not meet its prescribed depth criteria and pipes had been laid.

Poor quality steel rods were used and the vertical pillars were not constructed properly.

Going by this report, the engineer-in-chief in his letter (7228/August 20, 2019) had directed the circle superintending engineer of the RWSS to visit the project site.

The engineer-in-chief had earlier directed the senior manager of the NCC to remove the steel rods purchased from Shyam Steels. The steel was sent for testing at Cuttack central laboratory and Bhubaneswar IMMT laboratory.

Its quality was okayed for reuse by the laboratories. Now, major faults have been found in the 24.4 metre bridge of the project-2.

S Krishna, project manager of NCC, said that as per direction, reconstruction work of the bridge will be started. Process had been initiated to seek permission of the Water Resources department, he added.

PNN