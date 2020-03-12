Bhubaneswar: Sukinda MLA Pritiranjan Ghadai tied the knot with Odia film actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee, Wednesday at a hotel in Chilika in the presence of family members of the groom and bride.

Pritiranjan, son of former Odisha minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, successfully contested the 2019 Assembly polls from Sukinda constituency as a BJD candidate.

“We seek everyone’s blessings and prayers for our newly married life. Jai Jagannath, ” the actress wrote in an Instagram post with photos of the wedding.

Jhilik, debuted in the Odia film industry with the movie Target in 2013. Prior to that she had worked as an assistant choreographer in Ravaan. After Target, she was seen opposite Babushan in Akhire Akhire, Lekhu lekhu lekhi deli and many more.

PNN