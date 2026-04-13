Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Monday said there would be no disconnection of power supply for domestic consumers during the summer season in case of unpaid electricity bills.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, who is also in charge of the energy department, announced during the day.

He has directed the departments concerned that domestic household consumers shall not face power disconnection due to unpaid electricity bills till the monsoon season, an official release said.

No unscheduled power cuts will be permitted by any distribution company for non-payment of bills by domestic consumers, it said.

He, however, said that power interruptions, if any, will be allowed only for essential repair or maintenance work.