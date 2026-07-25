Bhubaneswar/Puri: Heavy traffic snarls were reported on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway 316 Saturday as thousands of devotees travelled to Puri to witness the ‘Suna Besha‘ of the Holy Trinity.

Vehicular movement slowed considerably on several stretches of the highway, with one of the worst bottlenecks reported near Batagaon. The waiting period is now 1 hour, and it is likely to increase during the day.

Long queues of buses, cars and two-wheelers were seen inching toward the pilgrim town, while many commuters remained stranded for nearly an hour due to the heavy rush.

The influx of pilgrims increased steadily from early morning as devotees from across Odisha and neighbouring states made their way to Puri.

Authorities have deployed traffic personnel at key junctions to regulate movement and urged travellers to follow advisories and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth traffic management.