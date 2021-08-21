Sundargarh: Owing to deficit rainfall, paddy farming has been extensively damaged in Sundargarh Sadar, Tangiripalli, Lefripada and Hemagiri blocks in the district.

Farmers and various outfits have demanded the administration declare their areas as drought-affected.

A delegation of farmers from these areas led by MLA Kusum Tete has discussed the drought issue with Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu and Cooperation Minister Ranedra Pratap Swain in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the kharif farming has been completely affected by deficit rainfall in July and August in four blocks in Sundargarh Assembly constituency. The areas have recorded rainfall much less than the normal.

Farmlands have cracked wide open due to shortage of rainfall. Given the condition of paddy, farmers in most parts have lost their hope for harvest this year.

Poor and marginal farmers are already in distress due to Covid difficulties. They said, drought has added to their worries when they have to repay loans and borrowings.

“Paddy saplings have died in farmlands. The situation is worse,” some farmers lamented. Another problem is that many farmers have not registered them for crop insurance. In case of drought, they will not be able to get financial help.

They have demanded extension of deadline for the crop insurance registration. The farmers have raised several demands like loan waiver, quick disbursal of loans, restoration of dams and minor irrigation projects.

