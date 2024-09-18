Rourkela: A cleanliness drive led by Sundargarh Collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan was undertaken on the Main Road near Telephone Bhawan under Ward No-1, Rani Bagicha, here as part of “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign, Tuesday. Several other top officials of the district administration also participated in the cleanliness drive. The Collector was accompanied by two additional district magistrates posted at the district headquarters, executive officer of Sundargarh Municipality, DIPRO and the Rourkela Municipality chairman.

The place near Rani Bagicha was wearing a dirty look always with garbage littering all across. The Collector rose to the occasion and began the cleanliness drive. Collector Mahajan said, “One sets an example for others, by taking an initiative on his/her own. I thought the best way to clean the entire town is to create awareness through such programmes and the message has gone well across the town.” The Collector and other officials were found to be lifting all the garbage and sweeping the street of the dirt and making the entire area clean.

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP