Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Saturday said that the COVID-19 infected man from Sundargarh district has recovered.

With this, total recovered cases in the state stand at 34. Besides, Sundargarh district has no active cases of COVID -19.

Happy to share that one #COVID19 case of Sundargarh (Rourkela) has recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 34. Now Sundargarh district has no active cases of Covid-19. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 25, 2020

With no fresh coronavirus cases reported from the state Saturday, the overall COVID-19 tally remains stable at 94. While there are 59 active cases in the state, one person died of it.

(PNN)