Nuagaon: Irregularities in road construction works at various areas of Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have sparked strong resentment among the villagers.

The villagers alleged that the roads had developed cracks after a few months of their completions. The roads are in a sorry state due to sub-standard work and the villagers have demanded a probe into it.

A report said the Rural Development department in the district had undertaken two projects of road construction under PMGSY scheme. The two projects are— Jhiripani-Nuagaon road and Rourkela-Nuagaon road.

The District Mining department had spent Rs 5.80 crore from district mineral fund for construction of the two roads in two phases. The two roads were constructed with black-top concrete and completed three months ago.

However, locals alleged that use of sub-standard construction materials, lack of supervision and unholy nexus between the contractor and officials have led to a sub-standard road.

They alleged that most of the newly constructed PMGSY roads in the block had developed cracks and commuters were facing great difficulties.

Similarly, the RD department had undertaken another two road construction projects. One of the roads connects Nuagaon with Khuntagaon and the second road connects Khuntagaon with Michikunduri.

The two roads had started developing cracks even before completing one year of their construction, alleged villagers. According to villagers, the junior engineer of the department should be present during construction work. However, it did not happen. The villagers had apprised the Block Development Officer (BDO) about the matter but to no result.

A local said the engineers were busy collecting their percentage, so the contractors are forced to use sub-standard construction materials to meet the budget. After repeated complaints by the villagers, the departmental officers asked the concerned contractors to repair the roads as soon as possible. But the contractors again used substantial material for the reconstruction of the roads, which again yielded the same result.

