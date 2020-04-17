Sundargarh: Amid the ongoing lockdown and closure of schools, Sundargarh district administration has started distribution of textbooks for Class I to VIII students at their doorsteps.

The book delivery began Wednesday as directed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Sundargarh collector had issued an order to start distribution of books to the students Tuesday. Following the direction of the collector, district education officer had ordered all the block education officers (BEO) to provide the books to the students in their respective blocks within April 25.

According to the order, all the BEOs will provide books at all the clusters after collecting them from district headquarters. The CRCCs appointed in every cluster will distribute the books as per the requirement of each school.

The teachers were assigned the jobs in which they will go to the house of every student and provide them with their books. That said, it seems to be a herculean task for the teachers owing to restrictions on public transport as well as private vehicles.

“Around 65-70 per cent of the total 5,000 primary school teachers in the district are women and a majority of them are posted at schools located very far from their homes,” said a woman teacher on conditions of anonymity.

The district administration, meanwhile, wants to go ahead and finish distribution of books by April 25.

PNN