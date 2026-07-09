Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested a youth from Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the rooftop explosion at a house in the Sundarpada area here earlier this year, which killed two persons and left two others grievously injured.

The accused has been identified as Rohan Ranjan Rout, a resident of the Patia area.

According to officials, the explosion occurred January 27 at a rooftop in the Azad Nagar area while Shahnawaz Malik, his mother and two friends were allegedly preparing a crude bomb.

All four were rushed to Capital Hospital, where Malik and his mother later succumbed to their injuries, while the other two survived with severe burn injuries.

The NIA took over the probe in April.

Sources said Rout was allegedly linked to Malik and had been arrested in previous cases.

This is the fi rst arrest in the case.