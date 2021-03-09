Sundargarh: A team of vigilance officers Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses of an assistant engineer of Badagaon block in Sundargarh district over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The assistant engineer has been identified as Parshuram Naik.

The searches were carried out at three places including his houses at Rangadhipi and Lefripada and his office.

While the total value of Naik’s moveable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained as the raids are underway, the vigilance officials have seized cash and some important documents.

Notably, vigilance officials had arrested Chittaranjan Behera, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Nihalprasad police station in Dhenkanal district red-handed while receiving a bribe February 26.

The wife of one Dipuna Sethy, son of Aintha Sethy, had lodged a dowry torture case against her husband. The police had registered a case under several relevant sections including Section 307 of IPC. The section relates to attempt to murder.

Aintha had been requesting IIC Behera to delete the section 307 from the case. The deal was finalised at Rs 6,000. When the IIC was receiving the money February 26 from Aintha, the vigilance sleuths swooped down on the tainted police officer and arrested him.

PNN