Mumbai: Hindi film actor Suniel Shetty, who is in a happy place with the marriage of his daughter Athiya Shetty to the Indian cricketer K L Rahul, recently took to his Instagram to share his happiness with his followers as he shared a picture of the newly-wed couple from the ceremony that took place January 23 at his farmhouse in Khandala.

He wrote in the caption, “A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul.”

Reacting to Suniel’s post, Athiya commented, “Love you dropping a red heart emoji.”

Suniel’s friends from the fraternity also congratulated him for his daughter’s wedding.

Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations annaaaaaa,” and pasted lots of heart-eyes emoticons too, while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Athiya and K.L. Rahul first met through a mutual friend and instantly got along. Sparks flew and the two started dating but kept their personal lives private.

Fans finally got a whiff of their romance when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about the same on social media.

He wrote, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur (sic).” Following this, Athiya said it was ‘time to block’ him.