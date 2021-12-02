Mumbai: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha have reunited for the film’s sequel, 20 years after the blockbuster.

The two will be reprising their roles in the film which has flagged off its shooting schedule. The pictures from the film’s ‘muhurat’ have gone viral.

Ameesha took to her Instagram to share an image from the film’s set, she captioned the picture, “Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion (sic).”

In the image, Sunny can be seen sporting a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha has donned an orange Patiala suit. Pictures from the ‘muhurat’ shot show that the styling is in line with where the first film ended. It’ll be interesting to see how the story progresses.

Sunny Deol too shared an image on his Instagram, he wrote, “We started filming of Gadar 2. Will post Tara Singh soon (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Earlier, Sunny had shared the film’s motion poster as he captioned it, “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, presenting to you the motion poster of Gadar 2. The Katha Continues…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Anil Sharma is directing the sequel under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.