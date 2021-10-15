Mumbai: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will return together to the big screen after 20 years in the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the top-grossing blockbuster that was released in 2001, competing head-to-head with another modern classic, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan.

Gadar 2 also brings together director Anil Sharma and the original distributor Zee Studios. The film features Sharma’s son, the actor Utkarsh Sharma, who had appeared in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as the child of the characters played by Deol and Patel.

Scheduled to go on the floors soon, the plot of Gadar 2 has been kept under wraps. The original film was loosely based on the tragic love story between British Indian Army World War II veteran Boota Singh and a young Muslim woman named Zainab against the backdrop of the Partition.