Mumbai: Hindi film industry actor Sunny Deol, who will be next seen in the upcoming war film Border 2, got emotional during the teaser launch of the film in Mumbai.

The actor took to the stage during the teaser launch and was seen dressed in a white t-shirt, paired with cargo pants. He rounded up his look with a jacket.

The actor spoke to the media stationed at the venue, and was seen with moist eyes before he regained his composure, and roared on the mic, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chaahiye? Lahore tak (Where shall the voice reach? It should reach Lahore)”.

This marks the actor’s first professional appearance after his father, the late actor Dharmendra’s demise. The veteran actor passed away November 24, 2025, as the whole Hindi film industry erupted to pay their last respects to the departed legend.

Prior to this, Sunny also once expressed his anger at the media when his family was being constantly chased by cameras.

Talking about Border 2, the film is a sequel to Border, which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the India–Pakistan war of 1971.

Border 2 aims to reinterpret that spirit for a new generation, both in scale and storytelling sensibility. Headlined once again by Sunny Deol, the sequel is expected to retain the old-school gravitas that made the first film unforgettable, while expanding its canvas through contemporary warfare themes, sharper character arcs, and updated technical execution.

The focus is reportedly not just on battlefield action, but also on the emotional costs of duty, families left behind, moral dilemmas, and the psychological weight soldiers carry long after the guns fall silent. The film seeks to balance patriotism with humanity, portraying soldiers not as invincible icons, but as men bound by courage, fear, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

The film is set to release January 23, 2026.

