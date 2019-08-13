Mumbai: Apart from movies, ‘Jism 2’ actress Sunny Leone also stays in headlines for her PDA with husband Daniel Weber and her children. The actress keeps her fans updated by posting pictures on her social media handle.

Fans also keep an eye on little things that she does on regular basis. Well, Sunny Leone has left many big stars behind in terms of popularity to become the most Googled star.

This year too, Sunny ranked first in the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India till the first week of August. Sunny surpassed the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the race.

According to Google Trends Analytics, most people have searched for videos related to Sunny on Google. Apart from this, people have also googled her biopic series Karenjit Kaur — The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. Also, the trends show that a large number of searches for Sunny Leone originated from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam.

Sunny Leone said, “My team brought this to my notice and this all happen because of my fans who have constantly been there for me. It’s a great feeling.” Worth mentioning, Last year too Sunny topped the charts of the Most Googled Celebrities in India.

Canada-born Sunny Leone made her Hindi film industry debut in the year 2012 with Pooja Bhatt’s film Jism 2. Apart from this she has done films like Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Tera Intezaar (2017).

PNN/Agencies