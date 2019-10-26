Mumbai: Sunny Leone hurt her ankle during dance rehearsals for an item number ‘Battiyan Bujhaado’ from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie Motichoor Chaknachoor. The Jism 2 actress shared a pic of her twisted ankle.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her lying in a couch. She can be seen lying on the couch and resting her leg with a shark ice pack. “I think the shark ice pack will do me some good! Ankle is down from dancing rehearsals…”, Sunny wrote.

A day back, Sunny Leone was twinning with her daughter dressed in her traditional best on Dhanteras. The daughter-mom duo was spotted twinning in yellow lehengas with exact same print. Sunny was captured in-camera donning this bright yellow lehenga while holding her princess Nisha’s hand at an eating joint. Nisha looks cute like a button as she looks away from camera while her dupatta tied infront in style.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is the story of two lovers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty who are desperate to get married but can’t due to the external factors. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘s character is jobless and has an unstable financial status, Athiya Shetty wants to marry an NRI so that she can live abroad.

The film is releasing November 15th, 2019.