Mumbai: Sunny Leone is set to fly to Kerala to start work on Spiltsvilla 13. She says shooting for the youth based reality show is like coming back home.

“I will soon be jetting off to Kerala as Splitsvilla is going on floors. This is a show that is very close to my heart. I have been a part of it since 2014. Shooting for Splitsvilla is like coming back home. I cannot wait to start the shoot,” Sunny said.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The 13th season of Splitsvilla would mark Sunny’s seventh year of association with the show.

A while back, she wrapped up Koka Kola, a horror-comedy, and she will soon begin shooting for a film down South.