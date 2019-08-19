New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Monday announced former Australian vice captain and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin as their assistant coach. The former IPL champions made the announcement via their social media handles.

Haddin thus joins Trevor Bayliss in the SRH backroom staff. Bayliss was named the SRH head coach in July, replacing Tom Moody in the role. Haddin replaces Simon Helmot, who was assistant to Moody.

Bayliss has previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles between 2012 and 2015, while Haddin was with KKR as a player in 2011. Haddin has prior coaching experience with Australia, having been appointed fielding coach of the side in 2017 after coaching Australia A that year.