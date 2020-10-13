Dubai: It is a make or break match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing edition of the IPL. However, the urgency that was expected from them did not really materialise in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad here Tuesday. Electing to bat after winning the toss, CSK posted 167 for six in their 20 overs. They managed to get past the 150- run mark courtesy Ravindra Jadeja (25 n o, 10b, 3×4, 1×6).

CSK changed the batting order bringing Sam Curran (31, 21b, 3×4, 2×6) to the opening slot. However, Faf du Plessis lasted just one ball and CSK were on the back-foot straight away.

Shane Watson (42, 38b, 1×4, 3×6) and Ambati Rayudu (41, 34b, 3×4, 2×6) put on 81 runs for the third wicket, but failed to really accelerate when it mattered the most. MS Dhoni (21, 13b, 2×4, 1×6) tried to force the pace, but had lot to do after Watson and Rayudu fell in quick succession.

Sandeep Sharma (2/19) was the pick of the SRH bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked up the other wickets to fall.

Brief scores: CSK 167 for 6 (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41, Ravindra Jadeja 25 n o, Sandeep Sharma 2/19). SRH to bat.