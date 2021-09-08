New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s mother, whose health condition was deteriorating for the past few days, died Wednesday. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital, where she was in the ICU.

The actor mourned his mother in a tweet Wednesday morning that read: “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bell Bottom. He has a couple of films lined up, including Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Panday and Atrangi Re.