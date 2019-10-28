Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore to at least 25 families affected by floods that led to massive loss to both life and property in Bihar. Akshay has contributed a sum of Rs 4 lakh each towards the rehabilitation of 25 families, who would be handed over these cheques on Chhath Puja.

The actor says, “A natural calamity reminds us we are nothing in front of it. But there’s one more thing, which is what bit can we do. We should do whatever we can. I am very happy that I got the opportunity to do whatever little I could. It couldn’t get bigger than being able to help those people, who have lost everything, start all over again.”

On the professional front, Akshay enthralled fans with his performance in Housefull 4. The movie is going full packed and is doing good business. Moreover, Akshay has a number of more films lined up his kitty for next year.

His movie Good News also starring Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, produced by Dharma Productions will hit the screens on Christmas.