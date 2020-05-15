Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is putting the lockdown time to complete use by spending quality time and ‘building memories’ with his family.
Mahesh, who is married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to share some cute photographs with his daughter Sitara.
In the pictures, Mahesh is seen playfully blocking his daughter on the staircase.
“Building memories one step at a time… #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni,” he captioned the image, which currently has 472K likes on the photo-sharing website.
Recently, Mahesh shared a photograph of himself with his son Gautam.
“Live a little…Love a little… Laugh a little… every moment, every day! #WorldLaughterDay#stayhomestaysafe,” he wrote.
Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working “selflessly and tirelessly” to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
I stand in gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe and secure in these trying times. We must come to understand that they're doing this to safeguard us. 🙏🙏 While it is hard to risk your own life, it is harder to leave behind people you love and be in a war zone. People who protect us need to be protected, let's respect and honour their sacrifices. The greatest gift we can give each other in these trying times is our love and empathy. I urge you all to be kind and courteous towards our medical workers… Our true superheroes. Huge respect.🙏🙏🙏 #StayHomeStaySafe #HumanitysHeroes #WeWillWin