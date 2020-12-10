Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, Antim- The Final Truth, in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop.

Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, took to Instagram to share the Dabangg star’s first look video from the movie.

In the clip, Khan is sporting a turban and walking in slow motion, in what appears to be a vegetable market.

“‘Antim’ begins. Bhai’s ‘Antim’ first look,” the Loveyatri actor captioned the video posted Wednesday.

Antim – The Final Truth is reportedly a remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern.

While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Khan is currently hosting the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The 54-year-old actor will be next seen on the big screen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film’s shoot was completed in October.

Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, Radhe” was earlier slated to hit the theatres May 22 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.