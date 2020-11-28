Mumbai: As they say, Hindi film stars ‘live life king size’ and one of the best examples of it are their vanity vans that actors often consider as their second homes.

Vanity vans of actors are usually equipped with almost every comfort that one might want at home.

Superstar Salman Khan’s vanity van is one of the most expensive vans among all film stars. Salman spends most of his time there while filming for a movie. Recently pictures of Salman’s vanity van surfaced on the internet and fans are going crazy over the luxury van.

Looking at the photos, it can be estimated that the price of this vanity van is easily in crores. Be it a sofa to relax or watch TV in free time, this vanity van has all the facilities.

There is ample room inside the van to not only do make-up but also discuss or read scripts in elegant and comfortable couches placed inside.

Before and after shooting, stars spend most of their time in their vanity vans. Salman’s vanity van gives the impression of a five star hotel. It has a cozy bed accompanied by bright lights. A picture of the bathroom of the van can also be seen in the photos.

The vanity van also has several TVs and a music system. Adding to this, the walls are adorned with Salman’s own portraits.

On professional front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It was officially announced 18 October 2019. The film’s principal photography began 1 November 2019 in Lonavala. The film was slated to release 22 May 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This film is remake of South Korean film Veteran. The film was wrapped up 14th October 2020.

