Loisingha: Police Monday arrested a supply assistant on charge of raping a widow of Agalpur area in Bolangir district and circulating a video of the intimate moments which went viral on social media platforms. The accused was identified as Girish Chandra Sahu, 34, a supply assistant of Budla panchayat under Agalpur block and a native of Rengali area. The accused was taken for a medical examination and later produced in the court. He was remanded to judicial custody after the magistrate rejected his bail plea. The widow had filed a complaint in this regard with the police November 4.

According to the complainant, Girish raped the woman multiple times after luring her to provide rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the panchayat office. The accused had fled his workplace in Budla panchayat after reports surfaced and was arrested from Chhattisgarh a week after the incident. On the other hand, his associate who helped him circulate the video on social media platforms is still absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Girish from his relative’s house in Chhattisgarh. He has been charged with rape and circulating private videos without consent. Further investigation is underway