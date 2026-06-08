New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by a student from Saudi Arabia seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education to declare his Class XII improvement examination result.

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the CBSE and its regional officer on the plea filed by the student.

“This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions…Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil,” the bench remarked orally while directing the counsel for CBSE to seek instruction in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel against the CBSE’s failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme framed for students whose examinations in several Gulf countries were cancelled.

The plea contended that the non-declaration of his result has jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities.

The petition stated that Patel appeared as a private candidate in the CBSE Class XII improvement examination, 2026, from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English and Computer Science.

Patel claimed that his representations sent to the CBSE May 17, May 21 and May 30 seeking a resolution of the issue went unanswered.

The CBSE cancelled the Class XII board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) due to escalating tensions amid the Iran-Israel-US conflict.