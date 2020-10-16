New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini to explore the possibility of settlement of their marital differences at its mediation centre. The apex court had earlier issued notice in the transfer petition filed by Varsha Priyadarshini, wife of Anubhav Mohanty.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that this is a high profile case. He said that both are high profile personalities in the Odisha film industry. So they should try and solve their differences amicably. The bench also stayed ongoing proceedings at the Patiala House Court. It had asked Varsha to appear before it December 10.

Mohanty who is also a BJD MP had earlier filed a divorce petition at the Patiala House Court. In his 47- page petition the MP said that he wants divorce on grounds that his wife has not allowed him to have a physical relationship with her even after six years of their marriage. He has also said that she does not suffer from any physical disability.

The petition also states that his marriage was solemnised February 8, 2014 in Cuttack. After their marriage Varsha said ‘no’ to consummate the marriage and sought three to four months time to get into a physical relationship with Mohanty.

In his plea Mohanty further said that when Varsha was staying with him in Delhi after he was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP. Then also she had again sought seven to eight months time to get into a physical relationship. Mohanty has alleged in his plea that the lack of a proper conjugal life has forced him to seek divorce.

It should also be stated here that Varsha had filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the MP for allegedly assaulting and harassing her.

Instead of lodging any complaint with the police, Varsha had approached the Sub- Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Cuttack to seek protection.

