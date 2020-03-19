New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused Thursday to entertain the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the city when at the time of crime December 16, 2012.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna said the convict has exhausted all his remedies and no fresh evidence can be entertained at this level. The bench said it does not find any merit in the plea and it cannot be entertained.

The Delhi High Court had said Wednesday there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court. The trial court had Thursday dismissed Mukesh Singh’s plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel.

The trial court had issued fresh warrants March 5 for hanging on March 20 at 5.30am of all convicts in the case – Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

With the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday the path to execute the victims is clear. They cannot do anything else and they will be duly hanged at the time prescribed. The four are currently lodged at Tihar Jail and hangman Pawan Jallad has already carried out the mock hanging process.

PTI