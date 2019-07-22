New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition seeking ban on slaughter of indigenous milch cattle and measures for their protection.

Petitioner Mathala Chandrapati Rao had also urged the court to issue directions to states to close unauthorised slaughter houses forthwith and file compliance report before the court.

“Direct the respondents (Centre, state governments and other stakeholders) to take steps to save the critically endangered species of cow progeny with immediate effect,” the petitioner stated.

Arguing the case, Rao quoted extensively from the National Commission for Cattle report, submitted to the Centre recently by its acting chairperson Justice Guman Mal Lodha. The report expressed serious concern over the slaughter of milch cows and calves, contended Rao, seeking immediate preventive steps and strengthening of the Rastriya Gokula Mission.

Rao also argued the central, state governments and other stakeholders must work in tandem to ensure promotion of cross-breeding and regulation of breeding with exotic breeds in India with the minimum interference and disease risk to the indigenous species.

The petitioner sought steps to carry out research in improving milk yield of indigenous cattle without resorting to cross-breeding. He also sought steps to save the critically endangered species of cow progeny.

Seeking a direction against illegal slaughter houses, the petitioner sought closure of the unauthorised slaughter houses.