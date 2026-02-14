New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear Monday petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community.

According to the apex court cause list, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is likely to hear the matter.

The top court February 10 had agreed to consider listing a plea of Left leaders seeking action against Sarma.

Referring to the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, the top court said that the problem is that a part of the elections is fought before it.

It had taken note of the submissions of lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for a few CPI and CPI(M) leaders, against Sarma and said it will consider listing the plea.

The video of Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, was shared by the Assam BJP on its official X handle February 7.

The controversial post sparked widespread outrage and political condemnation. It was deleted by the BJP after it was accused of inciting violence and communal hatred.

Separate pleas have been filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI leader Annie Raja seeking the registration of FIRs against Sarma for alleged hate speech aimed at communal polarisation.

They also sought the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) by the top court on the grounds that an independent probe was not expected from state and central agencies.

The pleas listed in chronological order alleged provocative speeches and statements made by Sarma.

Earlier, a separate petition was filed by 12 people on the issue, seeking directions to prevent divisive comments by persons holding constitutional posts.