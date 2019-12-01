Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to revert to the earlier practice of recruitment in state departments through Public Service Commission (MPSC) instead of the ‘Mahaportal’, as followed by the previous BJP-led government.

In her later sent to Thackeray Saturday, Sule said the previous government used to carry out recruitment for various state departments through the ‘Mahaportal’, a facility created solely for this purpose.

“But it has been always inconvenient,” the Lok Sabha member from Pune’s Baramati constituency said.

Many youths who aspired to get government jobs faced problems in the last five years, she claimed. “It would be better if recruitments are carried out as per the earlier laid down procedure (MPSC),” she urged.

The previous BJP-led state government was conducting recruitments in various departments online through the ‘Mahaportal’.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form the government in the state after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

PTI