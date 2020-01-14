Bhubaneswar: A day after a ruckus created by youth Congress leaders at Congress Bhawan, senior Congress leader Sura Routray Tuesday said that lack of coordination between party headquarters in New Delhi and Odisha unit has led to infighting within the party.

“The All India Congress Committee (AICC) doesn’t know what action Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is taking and vice versa. Due to lack of coordination, resentment within the party has occurred yesterday,” Routray said.

He said that AICC had formed a committee for the selection of office bearers for the youth wing of the state unit but it didn’t hold any discussion with PCC, he said.

He further said that there are some youths in the party who don’t have the credibility to even become presidents at panchayat levels, but they are lobbying for the top post and creating disturbance.

“It’s the tendency of PCC that the day when a new president of a Congress unit is elected, there is a group which tries to create disturbances,” the Congress MLA stated.

The Congress Bhawan witnessed a noisy scene Monday when All India Youth Congress general secretary and Odisha in-charge Pratibha Raghuvanshi was holding a meeting. Some aspirants for the post of state youth Congress president created ruckus by raising slogans and taking out a rally.