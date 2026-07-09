Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat, Indian Railways has upgraded the 19021/19022 Surat (Udhna)–Brahmapur–Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express from a tri-weekly service to a daily operation, effective from July 9, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced Wednesday.

The move is expected to provide greater travel flexibility and convenience to thousands of passengers, particularly migrant workers, business travellers, students and tourists commuting regularly between the two states.

According to the revised schedule, Surat (Udhna)–Brahmapur Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 19021) will operate daily from Udhna with effect from July 9, 2026, replacing its existing Sunday, Wednesday and Friday schedule.

Similarly, Brahmapur–Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 19022) will run daily from Brahmapur from July 10, 2026, instead of its present Monday, Thursday and Saturday service.

ECoR officials said the decision to convert the Amrit Bharat Express into a daily service reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to strengthening passenger amenities and meeting the growing demand on this important corridor.

The enhanced frequency is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Odisha and Gujarat while ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for rail users.