Bhadrak: Bhadrak town police are looking for some Surat returnees who alighted from the bus they were travelling in from Surat at Bant Square Sunday night.

Sources said that the bus carrying some migrants from Surat pulled up at Bant Square. More than 20 passengers got down there.

As the news spread, some local journalists made the bus to halt. They came to know that there were Bhadrak and Balasore passengers on board. 22 of them were Bhadrak residents.

Later, some local people managed to trace out some of the passengers who had alighted from the bus and brought them back. On being informed, Bhadrak town police reached the spot, inspected the documents of the bus and led it to the Bhandaripokhari ITI.

Some of the passengers said the bus would have had to drop Bhadrak people at Bhandaripokhari ITI and then proceeded towards other district. Since there were none at the Bant Square to guide the bus, some passengers got down.

However, the challenge before the police is now to find out those missing passengers.

PNN