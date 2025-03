Bhubaneswar: The state government appointed Suresh Pant as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Saturday.

The 1990-batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer will replace Debidutta Biswal, an officer of 1988 batch who retired Friday.

Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand, had been serving as the Managing Director of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) Limited since 2021.

PNN