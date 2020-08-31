Chennai: Is Suresh Raina’s career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally over? Well if sources are to be believed it certainly is. The statements made by former BCCI president and CSK owner N Srinivasan, indicates that the franchise is not happy with Suresh Raina’s return from Dubai.

Decision to return to India

Raina decided to return to India, August 29. Many said he took the decision after a number of players and support staff of CSK tested positive for COVID-19. However, things have turned out to be quite different. Sources said that Raina left the team as he was ‘unhappy’ with the room provided to him. He wanted a room of the same standard given to MS Dhoni. Apparently, Raina’s room did not have a balcony and Dhoni’s one had.

Sources said that Raina may have to pay a heavy price for this decision. CSK in all probability will not retain Raina next season. It will indeed be a sad departure for the left-hander who has been part of all CSK’s campaigns since 2008.

“In CSK, the norm is that the coach, captain and the manager get suites. However, Raina also gets a suite in any hotel that the franchise stays. It’s just that his room didn’t have a balcony,” an IPL source said Monday.

‘Not a big issue’

“It was an issue but I don’t think big enough to warrant a comeback (to India). There could be something more than just the scare of rising COVID-caseload in Chennai,” the source added, alluding to a speculated breach of the bio-bubble by Raina.

Srinivasan slams Raina

CSK boss Srinivasan has no minced words regarding the development. “Cricketers are like prima donnas… like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist,” Srinivasan was quoted as saying by ‘Outlook’ .

“My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything… sometimes success gets into your head. The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (a salary of Rs 11 crore per season) he is going to lose,” the CSK boss added.

CSK career in doubt

As things stand Raina’s career in the canary yellow jersey is all but over. Of sources are to be believed he will be a free player before the 2021 IPL. Chennai’s favourite Chinna Thala will have to appear in some other colour if he wants to continue playing the IPL.

Raina is CSK’s highest run-getter with 4,527 runs from 164 IPL games. The Uttar Pradesh left-hander is also the second highest scorer in IPL history with 5,368 runs, second only to Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s 5412 runs.