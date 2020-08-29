Dubai: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has pulled out of the Indian Premier League citing ‘personal reasons’, the franchise said Saturday.

The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket earlier this month.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan’s statement.

CSK is already in trouble after 12 members of its contingent, including an India T20 specialist fast bowler, tested positive for COVID-19, leading to an extension of their quarantine period here till September 1.

The IPL starts September 19, moved to UAE this year due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

PTI