Jajpur: The Brahmani and Baitarani rivers including their distributaries are in spate causing severe surge of floodwaters in Jajpur district. The damage has been such that the floodwaters have created 29 road breaches here during past 24 hours, the district official sources informed.

Also read: Nearly 80 panchayats devastated by flood fury in Jajpur district

Most of the parts in Jajpur district have been submerged and road connectivity is completely snapped. Out of 29 road breaches in the district, Bari block has 10, Rasulpur block has seven, Sadar block has five, Sukinda block has one, Binjharpur and Dasarathpur blocks have three road breaches each, official sources added.

On the other hand, Jajpur denizens have ascribed the reason behind road breaches to alleged low quality of construction work at several of those affected places. Loss of life and property in the district was caused due to this negligence, they fumed.

Notably, three-month-old baby Lakshmi, the daughter of Amar Majhi of Beherapatna village of Panasa panchayat under Sadar block had died recently which relates to flood, owing to house walls caving in.

Earlier, a double-storied building had collapsed near Brahmani River dike at Kandiasahi of Bandhadiha panchayat under Rasulpur block, following occurrence of a 150ft-wide road breach.

It is known that, nearly 4,37,014 persons and 2,86,327 livestock of about 530 villages of 124 panchayats under 10 blocks have been badly affected due to surging flood in Jajpur district.

PNN