Jajpur: Hundreds of residents of as many as 80 panchayats of Binjharpur, Dasarathpur, Jajpur and Korei blocks in Jajpur district have been severely affected by the floodwaters in the river Baitrani.

The river is flowing above the red mark at Akhuapada. The river’s danger level at Akhuapada is 17.83 metres and the river was flowing at 19.63 metres at 8 am Thursday.

Similarly, the river is learnt to be flowing at 40.65 metres at Anandapur, 14.12 metres at Ballavighat and 11.90 metres at Dasarathpur. As a result, thousands of acres of farmlands are lying submerged, leaving farmers a worried lot. These farmers are now worried thinking about the double whammy of COVID-19-induced restrictions and the flood.

On the other hand, Jajpur recorded 13.25 mm rains Thursday till morning.

Meanwhile, Jajpur district collector Ranjan Kumar Das, Korei block development officer (BDO) Sato Snigdha visited several areas of Korei block to take stock of the flood situation in the affected places.

