Jharpokharia: An 18-year-old youth was killed in an elephant attack at Jamkunda village under Saraskana block of Mayurbhanj district Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gautam Singh, son of Ghasiram Singh of the village.

The incident occurred early Wednes day morning when Gautam was returning home after attending nature’s call.

A tusker allegedly attacked him from behind, leading to his death on the spot.

On being informed, Bangiriposi Ranger Maheswar Singh, Shirsa forester Bismayi Behera, Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah, sarpanch Kalicharan Majhi, Saraskana tehsildar Manoj Kumar Karji and local police personnel reached the spot.

Police seized the body and sent it to Baripada for a postmortem.

Forest officials said arrangements have been made to provide Rs 1 lakh as immediate assistance to the deceased’s family before the post-death rituals.