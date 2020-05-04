Chennai: The heroine of Tamil superstar Suriya’s new film is confirmed. Aruvaa, directed by hitmaker Hari, will star Raashi Khanna opposite Suriya.

The news was confirmed by Raashi herself in a question-answer session with fans on social media, according to a report.

“Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over,” Raashi wrote, in response to the query of a fan, who asked her what films she has coming up.

“Aruvaa is one of the most awaited upcoming Tamil films, since the project marks the reunion of Suriya and Hari. The actor-director duo has worked together in the blockbuster cop action franchise comprising Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3 in the past.

They have also collaborated on the superhits Aaru and Vel in the past, which makes Aruvaa Suriya’s sixth film with Hari.