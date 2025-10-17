Sonepur: The district administration Thursday suspended Kalu Mirdha, a senior assistant at the office of the Project Director, Watershed department and deputy director of the Soil Conservation department in Subarnapur on charge of dereliction of official duty. District Collector Nruparaj Sahu issued the suspension order Thursday after finding Mirdha neglecting his duties during a surprise inspection of the Watershed Project Director office earlier in the day.

According to officials, the Collector walked into the office unannounced in the forenoon and found Mirdha sitting on a chair with both feet propped up on his desk. The Collector immediately ordered his suspension on charge of dereliction of duty. Mirdha has been instructed to report during regular hours to the establishment branch of the Collector’s office for the duration of the suspension. Sources said there had been several prior complaints against Mirdha for failing to discharge his responsibilities properly. The action has reportedly created a sense of caution among other officers and staff who may be neglecting official duties.