New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the regular bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Dismissing the plea, a Bench headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi ordered the AAP leader to immediately surrender before the jail authorities.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, refused to entertain the request made by Jain’s counsel seeking a week’s time to surrender.

“All appeals (including the plea filed by Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, the other co-accused in the case) are dismissed. Mr Satyendar Jain will have to surrender forthwith,” it ordered.

Satyendar Jain is currently out on interim medical bail.

The apex court had initially granted Jain interim relief in May last year for six weeks but the same was extended from time to time.

The AAP leader had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his regular bail plea.

In April 2023, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant was an influential person and can tamper with evidence.

