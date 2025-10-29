Canberra: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed his way to 39 while his deputy Shubman Gill looked good on 37 as India reached 97 for 1 when rain stopped proceedings for the second time in the opening T20 International against Australia here Wednesday.

Surya has so far hit three fours and two sixes in 24 balls while Shubman, in the 20 balls that he faced, has got four boundaries and a six off Matthew Kuhnemann.

Surya and Shubman added 62 off 35 balls for the second wicket when play was stopped in the 10th over, bowled by Nathan Ellis. The Indian skipper had just hit two fours and a six in the first four deliveries, and the delay would further reduce the game from an 18-overs-a-side affair.

Earlier, new sensation Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 19 after getting a start as India reached 43 for 1 in five overs when steady drizzle stopped play in the first T20I.

Abhishek was dismissed by Ellis as the Indian, having already hit four boundaries, failed to clear the mid-off fielder.

